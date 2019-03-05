Turok

Sonic the Hedgehog via official YouTube 2019
Gaming: Sonic creator freaked by new look; DMC 5 cutscenes go live action; more
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 5, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Turok
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Turok
Hunting dinosaurs in the Old West makes sense, as Turok writer Ron Marz explains
Jeff Spry
Jan 7, 2019
Turok Cover Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Turok
Tag: Comics
Tag: Turok
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment
Dynamite's Turok reboot ropes in Star Wars: Aftermath scribe Chuck Wendig
Jeff Spry
May 25, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-05-25_at_2.14.59_PM.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Turok
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment