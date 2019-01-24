TV Pilots

The Lost Boys 1987 Warner Bros.
The CW orders series pilot based on '80s vampire classic The Lost Boys
Christian Long
Jan 24, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: The CW
Tag: Wayward Sisters
Charmed and Roswell reboots in at The CW, Supernatural spinoff out
Blair Marnell
May 11, 2018
wayward-sisters
Tag: TV
Tag: The CW
Tag: Wayward Sisters
Tag: TV
Tag: news
Tag: Upfronts
From Charmed to Manifest: All the new genre shows coming to network TV next season
Tara Bennett
May 11, 2018
The Passage TV Series.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: news
Tag: Upfronts