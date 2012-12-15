The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

robert_pattinson_hate_0.jpg
Robert Pattinson afraid of coming down with 'the Mark Hamill curse'
Marc Bernardin
Dec 15, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Tag: Vampires
1st footage from Breaking Dawn: Part 1 teases a vampire wedding
Krystal Clark
Dec 14, 2012
Twilight060111.jpg
Tag: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Tag: Vampires
Tag: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
1st Breaking Dawn trailer reveals what happens AFTER that wedding
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
TwilightBreakingDawn060611.jpg
Tag: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Tag: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Good Will Hunting director could tackle Twilight
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
Twilight_Eclipse_Pattinson_Stewart_small_1.jpg
Tag: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1