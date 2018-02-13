Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: video games
Celebrate video game Galentine's Day with these epic female friendships
Brittany Vincent
Feb 13, 2018
The Last of Us - Ellie and Riley
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: video games
Tag: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Tag: Naughty Dog
E3: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy drops an action-packed PS4 story trailer
Nathalie Caron
Jun 13, 2017
Uncharted-The-Lost-Legacy_.jpg
Tag: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Tag: Naughty Dog
Tag: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Tag: Uncharted
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy unveils a stunning cinematic trailer and release date
Nathalie Caron
Apr 11, 2017
Uncharted-Legacy-cinematic-trailer-screengrab.png
Tag: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Tag: Uncharted
Tag: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Tag: Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog announces new Uncharted game titled The Lost Legacy, unveils first footage
Nathalie Caron
Dec 6, 2016
Uncharted-The-Lost-Legacy.jpg
Tag: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Tag: Naughty Dog