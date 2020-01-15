Underwater

Underwater Poster
Could Underwater's monsters really exist deep in the Mariana Trench?
Cassidy Ward
Jan 15, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Underwater
Tag: Monsters
Tag: Science Behind the Fiction
Tag: Mystery
Tag: Millennium Falcon
Tag: Kristen Stewart

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Box office: The Rise of Skywalker slides to second place in fourth week with $15M
Josh Weiss
Jan 12, 2020
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Tag: Underwater
Tag: Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart is terrified of water, so why did she make 'Underwater'?
Jenna Busch
Jan 8, 2020
Kristen Stewart in Underwater
Tag: Movies
Tag: Underwater
Tag: Kristen Stewart
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Batman
Tag: Underwater
WIRE Buzz: The Batman begins London production; Underwater actors suit up; Eternals drops art
Jacob Oller
Jan 6, 2020
Eternals key art official
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Batman
Tag: Underwater
Tag: Movies
Tag: Kristen Stewart
Tag: Underwater
Kristen Stewart is on a creepy sea quest in first trailer for Underwater
Brian Silliman
Aug 19, 2019
Kristen Stewart in Underwater
Tag: Movies
Tag: Kristen Stewart
Tag: Underwater