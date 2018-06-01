Underworld Ascendant

Screen Shot 2018-06-01 at 11.04.59 AM
Only the bold and capable can survive the E3 trailer for Underworld Ascendant
Josh Weiss
Jun 1, 2018
Exclusive: Get a glimpse of a big baddie from Underworld Ascendant
Josh Weiss
May 15, 2018
That Ultima Underworld sequel is still moving forward
Josh Weiss
Jan 17, 2018
