Universal Classic Monsters

The Mummy Tom Cruise IMDb
Universal boss concedes ‘failed attempt’ at Dark Universe led to new ‘standalone’ films
Jacob Oller
Feb 18, 2020
The Invisible Man's first trailer can't hide how cool it looks: Watch
Jacob Oller
Nov 7, 2019
Debate Club: The 5 best Universal Classic Monster movies
Tim Grierson Will Leitch
May 8, 2019
