The Unsound

The Unsound
WIRE Buzz: Netflix teams with Shazam! director; My Little Pony & Paranormal Activity eye 2021
Josh Weiss
Nov 7, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Boom! Studios
Exclusive: Fear cuts deep in Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole's The Unsound #5
Matthew Funk
Oct 19, 2017
000.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Boom! Studios
Tag: Comics
Tag: Preview
Tag: Boom! Studios
Descend into madness with first look at new horror comic The Unsound
Matthew Funk
Jun 2, 2017
000_70.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Preview
Tag: Boom! Studios
Tag: TV
Tag: Cullen Bunn
Tag: Boom! Studios
Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole invite readers to lose their minds in The Unsound
Matthew Funk
Mar 16, 2017
000_44.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Cullen Bunn
Tag: Boom! Studios