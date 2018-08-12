Urban Legends

bro-dtrip killjoys.JPG
Objects in Space 8/12/18: Three bells toll
Carly Lane
Aug 12, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Urban Legends
Tag: twister
Objects in Space 10/30: The devil you know
Carly Lane
Oct 30, 2017
ShyamalanDevilReview.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Urban Legends
Tag: twister
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: criticism
Objects in Space 10/12: Scary stories to tell in the dark
Carly Lane
Oct 12, 2017
areyouafraidofthedarktitlecard.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: criticism
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Bye bye man
Tag: Slender Man
Move over, Slender Man: 4 Ways Bye Bye Man is an urban legend classic
Aaron Sagers
Jan 14, 2017
ByeByeMan.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Bye bye man
Tag: Slender Man