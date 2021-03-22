U.S. Agent

John Walker Falcon and Winter Soldier
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Wyatt Russell on his new Captain America: ‘Hopefully they don’t hate me too much’
Matthew Jackson
Mar 22, 2021
Trending on SYFY WIRE in U.S. Agent
Tag: Captain America
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Tag: Wyatt Russell

Related tags