Vampire

blood-sucking robot prototype
This robot is after human blood. Don't worry, it's just doing its job.
Jacob Oller
Feb 11, 2020
Vampires? Oldest liquid blood ever has been unearthed
Elizabeth Rayne
Apr 22, 2019
Interview With the Vampire
Zachary Quinto is a horrid bloodsucker in first image from AMC's NOS4A2
Brian Silliman
Dec 20, 2018
New clinic will give you the blood of younger people in case you want to stay on this planet any longer
Heather Mason
Oct 1, 2018
19 vampire comics and graphic novels to sink your teeth into
Cameron Brian Saunders
Oct 15, 2016
