Writer Brandon Easton says Vampire Hunter D series pilot ‘Entering the home stretch’
James Comtois
Oct 12, 2018
Page to screen: Vampire Hunter: D and Polar comics land adaptions
Jacob Oller
Feb 26, 2018
Vampire Hunter D producers on launching animated TV series, new comic run
Trent Moore
Aug 5, 2016
Blu-ray Roundup: Rocky Horror, Star Wars, Jacob's Ladder + 9 more hot HD releases
Jeff Spry
Sep 24, 2015
Vampire Hunter D coming back from the dead as CGI animated TV series
Nathalie Caron
Jul 1, 2015
