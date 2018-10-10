Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer
Verne Troyer's death ruled a suicide by Los Angeles County coroner
Josh Weiss
Oct 10, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Verne Troyer
Tag: austin powers
Tag: Wizarding World
Tag: Harry Potter

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Verne Troyer
Tag: austin powers
Mike Myers, Slash, Ludacris, and more celebs pay their respects to the late Verne Troyer
Josh Weiss
Apr 21, 2018
Verne Troyer
Tag: Movies
Tag: Verne Troyer
Tag: austin powers
Tag: Movies
Tag: Verne Troyer
Tag: austin powers
Austin Powers, Harry Potter actor Verne Troyer passes away at 49
Josh Weiss
Apr 21, 2018
verne troyer instagram.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Verne Troyer
Tag: austin powers
Tag: Movies
Tag: Verne Troyer
Tag: austin powers
Verne Troyer’s family asks for ‘thoughts and prayers’ after actor hospitalized in Los Angeles
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 3, 2018
verne troyer instagram.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Verne Troyer
Tag: austin powers