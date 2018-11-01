videogames

Spyro
Legendary musician Stewart Copeland revisits his classic video game score for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Tara Bennett
Nov 1, 2018
Tech company Hyperkin is bringing you a revamped 'Ultra' Game Boy this year
Matthew Jackson
Jan 10, 2018
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Psychonauts score HD refresh on Xbox One
Jeff Spry
Oct 24, 2017
screen_shot_2017-10-24_at_9.48.03_am.png
