Viola Davis

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Viola Davis
Tag: amanda waller
Tag: The Suicide Squad
Tag: James Gunn

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Suicide Squad
Tag: Viola Davis
Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad
Matthew Jackson
Apr 5, 2019
Viola Davis as Amanda Waller
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Suicide Squad
Tag: Viola Davis
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Viola Davis
Even Will Smith is scared of Amanda Waller in latest Suicide Squad trailer
Trent Moore
Jul 19, 2016
viola-davis-as-amanda-waller-in-suicide-squad.jpg
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Viola Davis
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Viola Davis
Report: Amanda Waller's DC movie role goes beyond Suicide Squad
Matthew Jackson
Jan 9, 2015
ViolaDavisAmandaWaller.jpg
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Viola Davis
Tag: Viola Davis
Tag: Suicide Squad
Viola Davis says she's 'fascinated' by Amanda Waller
Don Kaye
Jan 7, 2015
ViolaDavisAmandaWaller.jpg
Tag: Viola Davis
Tag: Suicide Squad