Vladimir Furdik

Night King Game of Thrones Season 7
Norwegian police 'arrest' Night King on grounds of animal cruelty and destruction of property
Josh Weiss
Apr 21, 2019
Night King actor says Game of Thrones villain has a specific 'target' to kill in Season 8
Josh Weiss
Mar 7, 2019
The Night King Game of Thrones Season 7
