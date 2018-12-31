voldemort

Voldemort with wand
Voldemort’s 6 most terrible, memorable moments in Harry Potter
Lisa Granshaw
Dec 31, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in voldemort
Tag: lists
Tag: Wizarding World
Tag: J.K. Rowling
Tag: Harry Potter

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Tag: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Crimes of Grindelwald: Newt is the David Hasselhoff of the Wizarding World in sequel
Josh Weiss
Oct 15, 2018
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Newt Scamander Eddie Redmayne
Tag: Movies
Tag: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Tag: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Ralph Fiennes
December 22 in Sci-Fi History: Ralph Fiennes turns 55
Zac Hug
Dec 22, 2017
gettyimages-154634311.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Ralph Fiennes
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: mary poppins
40-foot Voldemort to battle army of Mary Poppins at the Olympics
Dany Roth
Jul 4, 2015
voldermortolympics.jpg
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: mary poppins
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: Ralph Fiennes
Watch Ralph Fiennes awkwardly read X-rated Harry Potter fan fic
Krystal Clark
Dec 16, 2012
RalphFiennesVoldemort012012.jpg
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: Ralph Fiennes