Wallace & Gromit

Wallace & Gromit
WIRE Buzz: New Wallace & Gromit in the works; Netflix mashes up superheroes and rom-coms
Josh Weiss
May 21, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Wallace & Gromit
Tag: netflix
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Omega Girl Falls in Love
Tag: HBO
Tag: Aardman Studios

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Aardman Studios
Tag: Wallace & Gromit
Aardman Studios, creator of Wallace & Gromit, will soon belong to its employees
Josh Weiss
Nov 11, 2018
Wallace & Gromit
Tag: Movies
Tag: Aardman Studios
Tag: Wallace & Gromit