Walter Hamada

Ray Fisher Cyborg Justice League Promo Still
Ray Fisher and WarnerMedia offer dueling statements on Cyborg's departure from 'The Flash'
Matthew Jackson
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Walter Hamada
Tag: Joss Whedon
Tag: Ray Fisher
Tag: Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Tag: justice league
Tag: DCEU

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Ray Fisher
Tag: Walter Hamada
Cyborg actor Ray Fisher says he ‘will not participate’ in future movies involving DC Films president Walter Hamada
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 30, 2020
justice_league_cyborg_01.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ray Fisher
Tag: Walter Hamada
Tag: Movies
Tag: DC
Tag: warner bros. pictures
DC Films to tap into the multiverse for up to 4 movies a year, future HBO Max spinoffs
Matthew Jackson
Dec 28, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984
Tag: Movies
Tag: DC
Tag: warner bros. pictures