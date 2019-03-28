Walter Hill

Sigourney Weaver Ellen Ripley Alien
Ellen Ripley and Ridley Scott give their seal of approval to high school stage production of Alien
Josh Weiss
Mar 28, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien
Tag: Walter Hill
A trained shaved orangutan was almost the space monster in Alien
Jeff Spry
May 2, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-05-02_at_9.38.59_AM.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien
Tag: Walter Hill
Tag: The Warriors
Tag: Walter Hill
Watch the original cast of The Warriors assemble for a final Coney Island subway ride
Jeff Spry
Sep 25, 2015
the-warriors.jpg
Tag: The Warriors
Tag: Walter Hill