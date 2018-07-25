Warner bros. world

WarnerBrosWorldAbuDhabi2018
Explore Metropolis and Gotham City in Warner Bros.’ new Abu Dhabi indoor theme park
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 25, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Warner bros. world
Tag: theme parks
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi set to open this summer: Get a new sneak peek
Jacob Oller
Apr 18, 2018
gotham city warner bros. park
Tag: Movies
Tag: Warner bros. world
Tag: theme parks
Tag: TV
Tag: Warner bros. world
Tag: theme parks
Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch latest additions to Warner Bros.’ Abu Dhabi theme park
James Comtois
Mar 27, 2018
Flinstones' Bedrock River Adventure
Tag: TV
Tag: Warner bros. world
Tag: theme parks
Tag: Movies
Tag: Warner bros. world
Tag: Gotham City
Check out a first look at the new Batman ride at Warner Bros.' Abu Dhabi theme park
Matthew Jackson
Feb 28, 2018
warner-bros-world-batman-knight-flight.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Warner bros. world
Tag: Gotham City
Tag: Movies
Tag: theme parks
Tag: Warner bros. world
Exclusive first look at Green Lantern and Superman rides at new Warner Bros. theme park
Mike Avila
Feb 6, 2018
jlwarworldride
Tag: Movies
Tag: theme parks
Tag: Warner bros. world