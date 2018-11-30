warrior women

Trending on SYFY WIRE in warrior women
Tag: gabrielle
Tag: Xena
Tag: Renee O'Connor
Tag: Lucy Lawless
Tag: Hercules

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: warrior women
Tag: TV Series
Historical female warriors that need their own TV series
Jenna Busch
Nov 30, 2018
GettyImages-590183550
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: warrior women
Tag: TV Series
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Xena
Tag: Hercules
The importance of Gabrielle's quest on Xena: Warrior Princess
Sara Century
Nov 20, 2018
xandg2
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Xena
Tag: Hercules
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Warrior Women Month
Meet the Dahomey Amazons, the inspiration for the Dora Milaje
Jenna Busch
Nov 14, 2018
Black Panther, Dora Milaje
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Warrior Women Month