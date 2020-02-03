Wattpad

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Wattpad
Tag: Syfy
Tag: Technology
Tag: Sony Pictures Television

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Amazon Studios
Tag: The Southern Book Club’s Guide To Slaying Vampires
WIRE Buzz: Amazon goes vampire slaying; Altered Carbon stacks up new RPG; more
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 3, 2020
Altered Carbon cityscape
Tag: TV
Tag: Amazon Studios
Tag: The Southern Book Club’s Guide To Slaying Vampires
Tag: TV
Tag: SYFY
Tag: Wattpad
Viewers will decide who makes the Expiration Date digital pilot for SYFY
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 23, 2018
Expiration Date
Tag: TV
Tag: SYFY
Tag: Wattpad
Tag: TV
Tag: Wattpad
Tag: Sony Pictures Television
Sony acquires fantasy series Death Is My BFF from fan fiction site Wattpad
stark.george
May 3, 2018
wattpad.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Wattpad
Tag: Sony Pictures Television
Tag: Movies
Tag: fan fiction
Tag: Wattpad
Fan fiction site Wattpad will develop TV/movies based on user-generated content
Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 3, 2017
wattpad.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: fan fiction
Tag: Wattpad