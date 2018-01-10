WBTV

Critters 4.jpg
Crites coming back to Earth in new WBTV series Critters: A New Binge
Adam Pockross
Jan 10, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Poison Ivy
Exclusive: Gotham producer breaks down Poison Ivy changes, more transformations coming
Lucas Siegel
Sep 29, 2017
gotham-402_scn25_jn0711_hires2.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Poison Ivy
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Batman
Gotham gives [Spoiler] a major supervillain upgrade
Lucas Siegel
Sep 28, 2017
gotham-402-villains.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Batman
Tag: TV
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The CW
The Flash Season 4 sneak peek teases return, new big bad
Lucas Siegel
Sep 13, 2017
the-flash-reborn-barry.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The CW
Tag: TV
Tag: The Jetsons
Tag: ABC
The Jetsons coming to life on ABC courtesy of Robert Zemeckis
Lucas Siegel
Aug 17, 2017
the-jetsons-1962.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Jetsons
Tag: ABC