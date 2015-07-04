Web

halo-4-02_0.jpg
A live-action Halo project is FINALLY moving forward
Trent Moore
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Web
Tag: Terra Nova

Related tags

Tag: fandom
Tag: Web
11 of the best online sci-fi communities you should join now
Matthew Jackson
Jun 4, 2013
6-4CommunitiesFacebook.png
Tag: fandom
Tag: Web
Tag: Terra Nova
Tag: Web
Terra Nova's creators never got to end the show so want US to do it
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
TerraNova030812_0.jpg
Tag: Terra Nova
Tag: Web
Tag: Tom Hanks
Tag: Web
See 1st footage from Tom Hanks' anti-dystopian sci-fi web series
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
electriccitystill12.jpg
Tag: Tom Hanks
Tag: Web