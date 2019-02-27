weddings

photo_c_07
This Japanese company is now selling Pokemon-themed weddings
Josh Weiss
Feb 27, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Ben Grimm
Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters getting hitched in Fantastic Four #5
Donnie Lederer
Sep 14, 2018
Fantastic Four 5 Feature
Tag: Comics
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Ben Grimm
Tag: Movies
Tag: weddings
Tag: Game of Thrones
The 6 craziest weddings in genre: deaths, time travel and real romance
Lucas Siegel
Jun 13, 2017
game-of-thrones-purple-wedding.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: weddings
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Batman
Tag: weddings
Batgirl and Nightwing fans marry in coolest Bat family wedding ever
Dany Roth
May 13, 2013
bn12.jpg
Tag: Batman
Tag: weddings
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: jewelry
Awesome Sith wedding ring for when holy matrimony hurts (5 pics)
Marc Bernardin
Dec 17, 2012
darth-vader-widex600.jpg
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: jewelry