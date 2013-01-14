Weeping Angels

WeepingAngel2.jpg
How to turn a Barbie doll into a Weeping Angel from Doctor Who
Nathalie Caron
Jan 14, 2013
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Matt Smith
Say goodbye to the Ponds in 26 gloomy Weeping Angels episode pics
Nathalie Caron
Dec 17, 2012
angels-take-manhattan-promo-pics-23_1.jpg
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Matt Smith
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Steven Moffat
Look which famous U.S. landmark is a Weeping Angel on Who!
Nathalie Caron
Dec 17, 2012
StatueofLibertyWeepingAngel2.jpg
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Steven Moffat