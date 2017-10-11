The weinstein company

gettyimages-687430878.jpg
Harvey Weinstein removed as producer on Artemis Fowl
Carly Lane
Oct 11, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Amityville: The Awakening
Tag: The weinstein company
The Weinstein Co. possessed to push back Amityville: The Awakening yet again
Adam Pockross
Jun 7, 2017
Bella Thorne, Amityville: The Awakening
Tag: Movies
Tag: Amityville: The Awakening
Tag: The weinstein company
Tag: The Six Billion Dollar Man
Tag: mark wahlberg
The Six Billion Dollar Man lands a director and a new release date
Don Kaye
Nov 2, 2015
MarkWahlberg1.jpg
Tag: The Six Billion Dollar Man
Tag: mark wahlberg