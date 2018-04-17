Wendy mericle

the_cw_flash_arrow.jpg
Arrow promotes Beth Schwartz to showrunner; Guggenheim moves to consultant
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 17, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Arrow Season 5
EXCLUSIVE: Arrow showrunner talks Flashpoint, the future of Olicity and Season 6
Mike Avila
Dec 19, 2016
AR509b_0060b_89f443e0.JPEG
Tag: Comics
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Arrow Season 5
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Wendy mericle
Arrow producer talks Flashpoint, reveals Season 5 theme 'What is Arrow?'
Trent Moore
Aug 25, 2016
arrow-season-5.jpg
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Wendy mericle
Tag: Arrow
Tag: The CW
Arrow showrunner on adding Dolph Lundgren, heading to Russia in Season 5
Trent Moore
Aug 22, 2016
QoCaAxY8oDIP_zff2XmiJA4pWC1BennJcgnPFmODCd0.jpg
Tag: Arrow
Tag: The CW
Tag: Arrow
Tag: The CW
Arrow will be going 'back to basics' in Season 5, heading to Russia in flashbacks
Trent Moore
Jul 27, 2016
AR402a_0527b_0.jpg
Tag: Arrow
Tag: The CW