Wendy Pini

Tag: elfquest
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Marvel
Tag: artists alley
Tag: Watch Artists Sketch

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Watch Artists Sketch
WATCH: Wendy Pini sketches Elfquest
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 11, 2018
pini elfquest.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Watch Artists Sketch
Tag: Videos
Tag: elfquest
Tag: Wendy Pini
WATCH: Elfquest creators share plans for the future, Jack Kirby stories and more
Mike Avila
Mar 26, 2018
Elfquest Wendy and Richard Pini SYFY WIRE interview screengrab
Tag: Videos
Tag: elfquest
Tag: Wendy Pini
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: elfquest
Elfquest may FINALLY be hitting the big screen
Dany Roth
Jun 26, 2015
elfquest11032012.jpg
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: elfquest