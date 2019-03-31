Wesley Craig

Benjamin Wadsworth and Liam James in Deadly Class
WonderCon: Deadly Class cast dishes on nailing '80s setting and Kings Dominion's 'ticking clock'
Ernie Estrella Josh Weiss
Mar 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags