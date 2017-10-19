Wikipedia

kylo.jpg
Someone in Congress is making bizarre Star Wars edits on Wikipedia
Jordan Zakarin
Oct 19, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Wikipedia
9 wildest Star Wars flame wars that exploded on Wikipedia
Dave Maass
Mar 22, 2013
StarWarsPoster032213.jpg
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Wikipedia
Tag: Star Trek Into Darkness
Tag: Wikipedia
How Star Trek Into Darkness just ignited a Wikipedia grammar war
Matthew Jackson
Jan 31, 2013
STAR-TREK-INTO-DARKNESS-Poster-01.jpg
Tag: Star Trek Into Darkness
Tag: Wikipedia
Tag: Defying Gravity
Tag: Wikipedia
Defying Gravity star sues: I'm not gay, Wikipedia!
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Defying_Gravity_livingston_0.jpg
Tag: Defying Gravity
Tag: Wikipedia