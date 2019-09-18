Willa Holland

The heroes of Arrow
WIRE Buzz: Disney gets medieval with ‘Knights’; Thea Queen slings back to Arrow; more
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 18, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Willa Holland
Tag: stephen amell
Tag: The CW
Tag: Marc Guggenheim
Tag: Arrow

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Marc Guggenheim
Arrow's Willa Holland has wanted Thea written off since Season 4
Nathalie Caron
Apr 2, 2018
willa_holland_thea_arrow.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Marc Guggenheim
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Willa Holland
Arrow actress blasts DC for killing off Suicide Squad + keeping the universes separate
Nathalie Caron
Jun 1, 2016
Willa-Holland-Speedy-Arrow.jpg
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Willa Holland
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Willa Holland
Arrow had 'big plans' for Harley Quinn, at least before Suicide Squad
Trent Moore
May 26, 2015
arrow-cave-2.jpg
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Willa Holland
Tag: stephen amell
Tag: Arrow
7 Arrow pilot pics spotlight the reinvented archer's origin story
Krystal Clark
Dec 17, 2012
arrow_oliver_on_the_island.jpg
Tag: stephen amell
Tag: Arrow