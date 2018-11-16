William Goldman

William Goldman
William Goldman, Oscar-winning creator of The Princess Bride, dead at 87
Josh Weiss
Nov 16, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in William Goldman
Tag: The Stepford Wives
Tag: 1975: Back to the future

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Princess Bride
Tag: novel
Stuff We Love: The Princess Bride is a great film. It's an even better book.
Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 27, 2017
theprincessbride.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Princess Bride
Tag: novel
Tag: 1975: Back to the future
Tag: The Stepford Wives
The Stepford Wives at 40: Slyly skewering gender roles before it was cool
Don Kaye
Feb 12, 2015
The Stepford Wives Katharine Ross
Tag: 1975: Back to the future
Tag: The Stepford Wives