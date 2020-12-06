WIRE Buzz:

Force Ghosts Star Wars
WIRE Buzz: Anakin's Force Ghost almost appeared in The Last Jedi; Tom & Jerry could hit HBO Max; & Adult Swim
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in WIRE Buzz:
Tag: Adult Swim
Tag: HBO Max
Tag: Rian Johnson
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: Tom & Jerry

Related tags