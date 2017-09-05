Wired

syfy25originstories_feature_kelly.jpg
Listen: Adam Savage interviews Kevin Kelly
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 5, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: The LEGO Batman Movie
Tag: Wired
New video reveals the challenges of filming The LEGO Batman Movie
Jeff Spry
Mar 9, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-03-08_at_10.34.10_AM.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: The LEGO Batman Movie
Tag: Wired
Tag: Buckaroo Banzai
Tag: Quotes
The 100 Quotes Every Geek Should Know (abridged)
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Buckaroo_Banzai.jpg
Tag: Buckaroo Banzai
Tag: Quotes