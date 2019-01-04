witchcraft

salem2
Hey Rudy Giuliani, here's a quick explanation of what witch hunts actually are
Sara Century
Jan 4, 2019
Real witches and pagans break down Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Jennifer Vineyard
Nov 17, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Magic for sale: Doing business with the witches of the internet
Kayleigh Donaldson
Jun 13, 2018
asmr_tarot_screenshot.png
Bewitched and the evolution of '60s gender norms
Monique Jones
May 9, 2018
bewitched.jpg
Warlocks offended by Charlie Sheen, perform 'magical intervention'
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 14, 2012
WarlockChristianDay.png
