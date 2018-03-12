Wolverine: The Long Night

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Wolverine: The Long Night
Tag: Marvel
Listen to Chapter 1 of Marvel's new 'Wolverine: The Long Night' scripted podcast
Brian Silliman
Mar 12, 2018
Wolverine: The Long Night Podcast Art
Tag: Comics
Tag: Wolverine: The Long Night
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Comics
Tag: Wolverine: The Long Night
Tag: Wolverine
Marvel releases first trailer for Wolverine: The Long Night narrative podcast
Carly Lane
Feb 7, 2018
Wolverine: The Long Night Podcast Art
Tag: Comics
Tag: Wolverine: The Long Night
Tag: Wolverine
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Wolverine
Marvel is sending Wolverine to slash up the world of scripted podcasts
Brian Silliman
Dec 5, 2017
wolv_tln_logo_w_on_b.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Wolverine