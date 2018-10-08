women in science fiction

superpowering-girls-study
Study proves female superheroes and sci-fi characters have a major impact
Courtney Enlow
Oct 8, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in women in science fiction
Tag: Heroine Worship
Tag: books
Tag: lists
Tag: Young Adult Sci-Fi
Tag: women in science

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: books
Tag: Heroine Worship
7 sci-fi books with kick-ass heroines
Jessica Toomer
Aug 14, 2018
Sci-Fi-Book-covers
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: books
Tag: Heroine Worship
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Star Trek
These stories of Black moms introducing their kids to sci-fi are heartwarming
Heather Mason
Mar 30, 2018
uhura.png
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Annihilation
Tag: diversity
Annihilation and the hard truth about women scientists in genre films
Caitlin Busch
Mar 7, 2018
Annihilation cast
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Annihilation
Tag: diversity