Women's Media Center

superpowering-girls-study
Study proves female superheroes and sci-fi characters have a major impact
Courtney Enlow
Oct 8, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Women in Film
Tag: Emmys 2018
Report: Despite increased awareness, men continue to dominate award nominations
Tricia Ennis
Sep 14, 2018
the_handmaids_tale_cast.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Women in Film
Tag: Emmys 2018
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Women in Film
Tag: Women's Media Center
BBC America and Women’s Media Center want to increase onscreen representation of women
Tricia Ennis
Aug 29, 2018
Doctor Who, 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Women in Film
Tag: Women's Media Center