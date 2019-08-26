Into the Woods

Wonder Woman 1984 Chris Pine Steve Trevor
Chris Pine is the genre romance hero we need right now
Emma Fraser
Aug 26, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Emily Blunt
Tag: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda scramble to re-enact Mary Poppins Returns, Little Shop of Horrors & more in musical mashup
Matthew Jackson
Dec 19, 2018
Emily Blunt Late Late Show
Tag: Movies
Tag: Emily Blunt
Tag: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Stephen King
August 22nd in sci-fi history: Heading Into the Woods
Zac Hug
Aug 22, 2017
PAY-Stand-By-Me-1024x683.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
June 3rd in Sci-fi history: (Mostly) Happy Trails
Zac Hug
Jun 3, 2017
1d88a1ca476da8ca508090819ea5ad60773dec0c4d5ba0b553d902af2ec03fc2.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Tag: Into the Woods
Everyone's wishing in first trailer for fairy tale musical adaptation Into the Woods
Matthew Jackson
Jul 31, 2014
IntoThewoods.jpg
Tag: Into the Woods