writing

BloodList 2017
The 2017 BloodList features the year's best unproduced genre scripts
Jacob Oller
Oct 26, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: It
Stephen King explains his ‘laissez-faire attitude’ to movie adaptations
Josh Weiss
Oct 20, 2017
Stephen King.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: It
Tag: Movies
Tag: fan fiction
Tag: Wattpad
Fan fiction site Wattpad will develop TV/movies based on user-generated content
Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 3, 2017
wattpad.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: fan fiction
Tag: Wattpad
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Watch George R.R. Martin ask Stephen King: 'How the f**k do you write so fast?'
Trent Moore
Jun 23, 2016
104591_d1053b.jpg
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: George R.R. Martin