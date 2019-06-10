X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga

Dark Phoenix / Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer gave us the best Dark Phoenix adaptation of all
James Comtois
Jun 10, 2019
Related tags

The Phoenix Saga highlights that Charles Xavier is a terrible boss
Stephanie Williams
Jun 6, 2019
Why the Dark Phoenix Saga blew our minds
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 5, 2019
The Dark Pheonix Saga
Jean Grey rises in exclusive excerpt from Titan's X-Men novel, The Dark Phoenix Saga
Jeff Spry
May 13, 2019
The Dark Phoenix Saga Hero
