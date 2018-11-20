Xena

xandg2
The importance of Gabrielle's quest on Xena: Warrior Princess
Sara Century
Nov 20, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Xena
Tag: Lucy Lawless
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: opinion
Tag: lists
Tag: warrior women

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Fangrrls pull list
Tag: Lockjaw
7 comics to put on your February pull list
Swapna Krishna
Feb 2, 2018
cover-pull-list.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Fangrrls pull list
Tag: Lockjaw
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Xena
Tag: opinion
5 reasons why the Xena reboot should stay dead
MegElison
Sep 8, 2017
xena.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Xena
Tag: opinion