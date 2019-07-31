xx

XX-2017-poster
Exclusive: Female-made horror anthology XX is getting a TV spinoff
Kristy Puchko
Jul 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in xx
Tag: ScreamGRRLS
Tag: Jovanka Vuckovic
Tag: Exclusive

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: xx
Exclusive: The XX directors are forging a path for new female horror voices
Tara Bennett
Mar 13, 2017
hero_XX.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: xx
Tag: Movies
Tag: xx
Tag: Horror
First creepy trailer for XX, a new horror anthology from four 'killer' female directors
Trent Moore
Jan 11, 2017
IMG_74982.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: xx
Tag: Horror