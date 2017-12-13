Yeon Sang-Ho

TrainToBusan.jpg
Train to Busan's director goes on a new mind trip with trailer for new movie Psychokinesis
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 13, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Yeon Sang-Ho
Tag: zombies
Tag: Train to Busan

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Train to Busan
Tag: Yeon Sang-Ho
All aboard for Train to Busan animated prequel Seoul Station
Nathalie Caron
Mar 13, 2017
Seoul-Station-poster.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Train to Busan
Tag: Yeon Sang-Ho
Tag: Movies
Tag: Train to Busan
Tag: Yeon Sang-Ho
Korean zombie movie Train to Busan is getting an English remake
Nathalie Caron
Dec 8, 2016
Train-to-Busan.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Train to Busan
Tag: Yeon Sang-Ho