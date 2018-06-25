Young Avengers

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Young Avengers
Tag: Totally Awesome Hulk
Tag: avengers
Tag: Ms. Marvel
Tag: Hawkeye
Tag: Dream Casting

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Young Avengers
Tag: Kevin Feige
Marvel’s Kevin Feige admits studio is ‘planting seeds’ for Young Avengers to appear in MCU
James Comtois
Jun 25, 2018
young_avengers.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Young Avengers
Tag: Kevin Feige
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Dream Casting: The Next Avengers
Elle Collins
Apr 26, 2018
hawkeye_header.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Marvel
Tag: DC Comics
7 teen super teams worthy of their own live-action TV series
Tricia Ennis
Dec 12, 2017
champions.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Marvel
Tag: DC Comics