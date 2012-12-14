Your Highness

NataliePortman032311.jpg
New NSFW trailer proves Your Highness will either be OMG or WTF
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Trailers
Tag: Your Highness
Medieval magic and motherf*&#@!s: NSFW trailer for Your Highness
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
YourHighnessTrailer111710.jpg
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Your Highness
Tag: Danny McBride
Tag: Your Highness
How Danny McBride will tweak fantasy in Your Highness, with Natalie Portman
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
LandoftheLost_Danny_McBride_0.jpg
Tag: Danny McBride
Tag: Your Highness
Tag: Sorority Row
Tag: Steven Spielberg
News briefs: Spielberg's alien pilot; new Sorority clips
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
LucasSpielbergForbesList_1.jpg
Tag: Sorority Row
Tag: Steven Spielberg