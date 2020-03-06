You're Next

Nicholas Tucci
You’re Next and Channel Zero star Nicholas Tucci dies at 38
James Comtois
Mar 6, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in You're Next
Tag: Channel Zero
Tag: obituary
Tag: opinion
Tag: WTF Moments

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: opinion
Tag: WTF Moments
WTF Moments: You're Next's innovative use of a household blender
Matthew Jackson
Jul 1, 2019
You're Next Sharni Vinson
Tag: Movies
Tag: opinion
Tag: WTF Moments