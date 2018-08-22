yu suzuki

Cyberpunk2077ConceptArt2018
Gaming: Cyberpunk 2077’s sizzling new screens; Shenmue 3 release date; Nintendo’s comic book reader and more
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 22, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: shenmue iii
Tag: video games
First trailer for long-awaited Shenmue 3 pulls no punches (literally)
Trent Moore
Aug 22, 2017
dims.jpeg
Tag: shenmue iii
Tag: video games
Tag: shenmue iii
Tag: yu suzuki
Shenmue III, the biggest Kickstarter game ever, delayed until back half of 2018
Trent Moore
Jun 8, 2017
shenmue-iii-screen-01-ps4-us-15jun15.jpeg
Tag: shenmue iii
Tag: yu suzuki